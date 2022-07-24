Dynamos end winless streak, as FC Platinum move six points clear

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS eased some pressure on coach Tonderai Ndiraya after ending a four-match winless run with a 3-0 victory over Chicken Inn in an entertaining Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

The Harare giants were winless in their last four matches since their dominant 3-0 win over city rivals CAPS United on June 5 which has seen them slump from the top of the log to third position.

Having lost to Chicken Inn in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, DeMbare were under immense pressure to get a result at Barbourfields but crucially Dynamos produced a clinical second-half performance to secure a much-needed win.

Dynamos were reduced to 10 men in the first half when Pride Zendera was set for an early shower for a second bookable offence by referee Martin Chivandire in the 35th minute for time wasting.

After dominating the first half without reward, Dynamos took the lead two minutes into the second half through a penalty by Frank Makarati after striker Alex Orotomal was brought inside the box.

Teenage star Junior Makunike, who is the nephew of the late Caps United legend Blessing Makunike followed up with the second seven minutes later for his first goal for the club.

Makunike showed composure to find the back of the net from Trevor Mavhunga’s deflected free-kick.

Nigerian Emmanuel Paga then sealed the victory in the 66th minute after connecting Makanda’s cross.

Dynamos head coach Tonderai Ndiraya, who had been under intense pressure ahead of the match, was pleased with the result.

“I thought we were solid in the first half. Chicken Inn are a good side with good players,” said Ndiraya.

“We came here to contain their strength in the first half. I am happy the penalty shout really took the pressure off the team.

“Coming here was difficult mentally. We have had difficult games here but we had the belief.”

With the win, Dynamos moved to 39 points, two points behind second-placed Chicken Inn, who are now six points behind leaders FC Platinum.

The Zvishavane-based platinum miners moved six points clear at the top of the log with a 1-0 victory over ZPC Kariba at Mandava Stadium.

A second-half goal from Walter Musona was enough for the table toppers to consolidate the lead and also check ZPC Kariba’s min-revival in the process.

“I am happy that the boys showed resilience and were better than the first half,” Mapeza said.

“We could have scored a few more goals in the second half but the goal was enough for us to win. Matches against ZPC Kariba are always tough, they are the only other team with the most wins here.

“From the red card, it was just about game management for us. We managed to do that despite the defensive challenges that we faced.”

Meanwhile, Ngezi Platinum Stars have now failed to register a victory in their last four matches after succumbing to a 1-0 loss against Yadah at the National Sports Stadium while Cranborne Bullets beat Harare City 2-1 at Vengere Stadium.

RESULTS:

FRIDAY: Herentals 0-0 Whawha

SATURDAY: Cranborne Bullets 2-1 Harare City, FC Platinum 1-0 ZPC Kariba, Chicken Inn 0-3 Dynamos, Yadah 1-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars

FIXTURES:

Sunday: Highlanders v Bulawayo City (Barbourfields), CAPS United v Manica Diamonds (NSS), Triangle v Black Rhinos (Gibbo), Tenax v Bulawayo Chiefs (Vengere)