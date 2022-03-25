Dynamos Face Defensive Crisis Ahead Of Harare City clash

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

PARTSON Jaure has been ruled out of Dynamos’ Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against Harare City at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday, while his defensive partner Frank Mukarati is struggling with an ankle injury.

Dynamos will head into Sunday’s encounter seeking a fourth successive victory in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League following wins over Bulawayo Chiefs, Tenax and ZPC Kariba.

A win on Sunday would see third placed DeMbare putting intense pressure on leaders Chicken Inn and second placed Manica Diamonds, who both have tough fixtures this weekend against Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum respectively.

Dynamos are however expected to be without Jaure, who continues to be side-lined with a back injury while his defensive partner Frank Makarati is also doubtful after missing training due to an ankle injury.

The experienced defender and club captain has been one of DeMbare’s most consistent performers as they continue their revival after an inconsistent start to the season.

“We have got some injury scares so to speak. Frank Makarati missed today’s training with an ankle knock,” said Ndiraya.

“Partson Jaure is out, Keith Murera is also going to be missing, so it hasn’t really been a good week for us in terms of injuries.

Ndiraya, who has a big squad at his disposal after being backed in the transfer market expressed satisfaction with the depth in his squad.

“It hasn’t really been a good week for us in terms of injuries but because of the depth that we have, we are confident that even if they fail to make it for the game on Sunday, we have got very able replacements,” Ndiraya told journalists yesterday.

Premier League matchday nine fixtures

Saturday: ZPC Kariba v Tenax (Nyamhunga), Herentals v Caps United (National Sports Stadium), Black Rhinos v Bulawayo Chiefs (Sakubva), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Chicken Inn (Baobab), Bulawayo City v Triangle (Barbourfields)

Sunday: Whawha v Cranborne Bullets (Ascot), Manica Diamonds v FC Platinum (Sakubva), Harare City v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v Yadah (Barbourfields)