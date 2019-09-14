Dynamos face tough Kariba test

By Sports Reporter

RESURGENT Dynamos will be seeking to preserve its impressive 10-match unbeaten run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League when they face second placed ZPC Kariba in a potentially explosive encounter at Nyamhunga Stadium this Saturday.

Dynamos, who are sixth on the log, are currently unbeaten in the league since losing 1-0 to fierce rivals Highlanders on June 16.

A win against ZPC Kariba could leave them just three points behind current log leaders FC Platinum.

The Zvishavane-based reigning champions will not be in action in the league due to their participation in the CAF Champions League, where they host UD Songo of Mozambique at Barbourfields this weekend.

This will give DeMbare a chance to surge close to them.

However, Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya knows fully well his charges face a difficult task against a strong ZPC Kariba side which is very difficult to beat at its Nyamhunga fortress.

ZPC Kariba are yet to lose at home so far this season, having managed eight wins and three draws in their 11 home games this season.

The Godfrey Tamirepi-coached side is also enjoying a fairytale run in the league this season as they are currently second on the log, only on goal difference, level on 39 points with FC Platinum.

“It’s a very interesting match. I think it’s one which is going to test our character. I think Kariba has always been a difficult venue for many teams. It’s mainly to do with the weather conditions,” Ndiraya said ahead of the match.

“So, you are mainly playing against the weather conditions more than anything else. And, with the form ZPC Kariba are in at the moment, you know you have quite a bit of a match in your hands,” he said.

Meanwhile, ZPC Kariba will head into the Dynamos match not only aiming to enhance their chances of winning the league but also looking for revenge having lost the reverse fixture 1-0.

Experienced right back, Nekati, who early this week featured for the Warriors in their FIFA World Cup preliminary round qualifier, said he was looking to continuing his good form for his club as they look to continue their good home form.

“I will be aiming to take this form back home and help my teammates defend our home record. Our pride is about keeping our home record safe. We have a very good record when we play at home and we have to do our best to do all we can to keep that good home record safe,” said Nekati.

Premier Soccer League Fixtures

Saturday: TelOne v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Manica Diamonds (Luveve), ZPC Kariba v Dynamos (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Hwange v Highlanders (Colliery), Mushowani Stars v Chapungu (Trojan Mine)

Wednesday: Harare City v CAPS United (Rufaro), Yadah v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium)