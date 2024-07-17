Dynamos fails to finance mid-season transfer targets

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

DYNAMOS’ problems have continued to mount on and off the pitch.

The Harare giants on Sunday kicked off their second-round league campaign with a 2-0 home defeat in the hands of arch-rivals Highlanders.

Of the 18 games that Dembare has played so far, they have only managed five wins, recording nine draws and four defeats.

Dembare has the second-highest number of draws (9), two less than ZPC Kariba.

Team head coach Genesis Mangombe has been on the record emphasising the need to convert draws into wins but without any doubt, his strike force is the biggest setback.

Dynamos’ three strikers have been firing blanks up front as all their goals combined add to 6 out of 16 which the team has scored.

Much-hyped Namibian striker Sadney Urikhob who joined the Glamour Boys early this year has been the biggest disappointment as he has only managed two goals.

On the other end, former Black Rhinos forward Elie Ilunga has scored one goal, while Emmanuel Paga has scored three.

No funds to beef up the strike force

In as much as it is clear that the team needs fresh blades upfront, the ongoing financial crisis at the club has restrained the coach from beefing up the department during the mid-season transfer window.

“At times you want to beef up but you also need to look at the calibre of players you need.

“If resources permitting we could look for a finisher but unfortunately they are not.

“So we have to work with what is available at the present moment.

“We have several strikers here whom I believe with time will score goals.

“Clinical is the only problem left so we are forced to work with what is there and make sure that these strikers score goals,” said Mangombe.

Pressure seems to be mounting for the 41-year-old gaffer who is reported to have lost favour in the sight of his superiors.

But is he the problem?

In as much as much pressure is now mounting on the coach for the team’s poor run which has seen them occupying position six on the log, the poor form is purely beyond his control.

Last week the team only trained for two days ahead of the Highlanders game as players were boycotting practice sessions in protest of unpaid bonuses and sign-on fees.

Three weeks ago an inside source revealed that the team did not camp ahead of the home match against Green Fuel as the club’s funds could not permit.

Poor administration at Dembare has been the major setback, as the executive has failed to lure sponsorship for the club.

At the moment, Dembare is without a sponsor since their official three-year deal with Sakunda expired in December last year.