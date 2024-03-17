Dynamos fans call for Mangombe’s exit, as winless run continues

Spread This News

By Soccer24

Dynamos fans yesterday demanded for coach Genesis ‘Kaka’ Mangombe’s sacking as the Harare giants squandered a 2-goal lead to eventually settle for a share of the spoils with Hwange at Babourfields Stadium.

DeMbare yet to win a game this season.

The Harare giants lost the Castle Challenge Cup to defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars, before they were beaten by rivals Highlanders at Babourfields in their opening league match last week.

Dynamos fans, characteristically, are starting to lose patience with Mangombe.

DeMbare fans sang songs demanding for Mangombe’s exit after the Hwange stalemate and the youthful coach admitted it’s understable.

“It’s a game of football, and we have to accept some of these things. As a coach, you know these guys need results. So, if they are not getting results they are disappointed and we allow them to do that,” Mangombe said in his post-match interview.

“When we are winning, they will sing Kaka is a good coach. So, what l need to do is to motivate my boys to do better in the next assignment. Maybe, in the third game, we are going to make it,” he added.

DeMbare face Yadah next and worryingly for Mangombe, the duo of Issa Sadiki and Tanaka Shandirwa —who are on loan from the Miracle Boys, will not play against their parent club.