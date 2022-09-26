Dynamos fans demand Ndiraya’s sacking after Ngezi defeat; some try to storm dressing room

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS fans have called for the sacking of their head coach Tonderai Ndiraya after their slim title hopes were dealt a major blow following a 0-1 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Irate fans attempted to storm the team’s dressing room demanding the sacking of Ndiraya as Sunday’s defeat left them eleven points behind log leaders FC Platinum, with just six matches before the end of the campaign.

Dynamos went behind as early as the third minute through Delic Murimba and despite dominating proceedings for the majority of the match Ngezi held on for a victory.

The result meant DeMbare, who are still searching for their first league title since 2014, found themselves dropping to third position, a point behind Chicken Inn who beat WhaWha on Saturday.

After the calls for him to be sacked, Ndiraya said he understood the supporters’ frustrations.

“Look, those are fans they want to win each and every game but football doesn’t work that way. Sometimes you win some matches, sometimes you lose some,” Ndiraya said.

“We lost today, after some time without losing in the league. I understand their agony; I understand their disappointment.

“They wanted us to continue piling pressure on FC Platinum but we couldn’t do that. They are justified to be so disappointed in the manner they are. It’s normal in any football institution.”

Dynamos have now gone seven league matches without scoring a goal against Ngezi Platinum Stars after the latest 0-1 defeat at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The last time Dynamos scored a goal against the Mhondoro-based outfit was in their 3-2 win in a mid-week evening match at the National Sports Stadium on June 15, 2017.

Interestingly, the last time Dembare scored a goal against Ngezi their coach Ndiraya was in charge of the Mhondoro-Ngezi-based side.

Ndiraya has been at Dynamos for close to three and half years and has failed to muster a single win over his former paymasters in his tenure so far.

Meanwhile, in other matches played on Sunday, Bulawayo Chiefs beat Manica Diamonds 1-0 courtesy of striker Obriel Chirinda’s 67th-minute strike.

Elsewhere, Triangle United edged Herentals 1-0 at Gibbo Stadium.