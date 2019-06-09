Dynamos fire blanks in draw with Manica Diamonds

By Sports Reporter

Harare giants Dynamos failed to build on their victory over champions FC Platinum last week after playing to a goalless draw against newsboys Manica Diamonds at Rufaro on Sunday.

A lot was expected from the Glamour Boys who dominated the match but the visitors from Mutare held their own far away from home to claim a big point.

Interestingly Manica Diamonds had a lot of Dynamos flavour in coach Luke Masomere, defender Partson Jaure, Timire Mamvura, goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube and Peace Makaha, all formerly with the Harare club.

But the end result was one that bitterly disappointed the Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

“We had a bad day in the office today. As a team, you want to collect maximum points when playing at home but that hasn’t been the case for us in the past two home matches which have ended in goalless draws. It worrisome,” Ndiraya told journalists after the match.

“To be honest, I was not impressed by the performance of the team. It was a poor performance which does not reflect the stature of our team. We were a complete opposite of what we did last week when we played champions FC Platinum.”

However, Ndiraya may have been a bit harsh on his players who, from a neutral perspective, looked to have put up a big fight in their quest for maximum points.

Dembare were clearly the batter of the two teams and created an opening as early as the 7th minute which Ali Maliselo shot straight at the goalkeeper Dube.

Manica Diamonds got in on the act with opportunities from Timire Mamvura and Partson Jaure.

Exciting winger Jarrison Selemani missed a sitter for Dynamos late in the opening half as the teams went for the breather deadlocked.

Selemani almost broke the deadlock just before the hour mark but Dube produced a brilliant save before defender Tawanda Chisi tried from range and the visitors’ goalkeeper was equal to the task.

The Masomere coached side had its chances as well in the second half through talented midfielder Last Jesi and Stanley Ngala as they finished the stronger of the two sides.

Masomere felt his side lost two valuable points.

“I can say it’s two points dropped. We planned very well for this game and I thought we were going to win it but unfortunately we were held by Dynamos at Rufaro,” he said.

In the other matches across the country, a Moses Demera double saw army side Black Rhinos beat debutants Telone in Bulawayo.

At the Colliery, Chibuku Cup champions Triangle bagged three points away to Hwange, with Trevor Mavhunga and Timothy January each coming up with goals in a crucial 2-1 win.

Ernest Gwatima grabbed the consolation goal for Hwange.

Other results

Mushowani Stars 1-2 Bulawayo Chiefs