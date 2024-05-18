Dynamos get boost after Shandirwa, Sadiki return ahead of Harare derby against CAPS

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

DYNAMOS will be desperate to end its four-match winless streak this Sunday when they face cross town rivals CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium.

The Harare derby is marking its return to the ceremonial home of football after a nearly five-year hiatus amid unending renovations to the iconic stadium since 2019.

The game comes at a time when both Dynamos and CAPS United are not in the best of forms as witnessed by their absence in top four ahead of Matchday 12.

Sitting on position 11 with 12 points, Dynamos have managed two victories this season, the other eight games being six draws and two defeats.

Dynamos head coach, Genesis Mangombe is confident his side will grab a positive result come Sunday banking on his key players previously sidelined by injuries.

“It’s a derby and everyone is motivated to play. They are all fighting to make it in the first line up and we have some guys coming from the sick parade.

“Shandirwa is back, and Isa is back so they will help to give us depth. So I’m happy although the selection is going to be a bit tough for us,” he said.

Dembare recorded a double over Makepekepe last season, beating them 2-0 in the first leg and 1-0 in the return fixture.

However, it’s a different story on Sunday as CAPS United walk into the fixture a better side on paper following two successive wins against Hwange and Yadah FC, which have left them on position six on the log.

Mangombe added that Sunday’s clash will be entertaining for the fans, but his fear is match officials might ruin everything.

“If you follow the way we have been playing, some of the points it’s not like we were not winning, rather it was the decision by match officials which were dubious.

“But we have to work hard and score more goals in the case that we are denied some goals we will still be in a better position to win,” Mangombe said.

Dynamos has been struggling to win against perennial campaigners this season, as evidenced by two victories scrapped against supposed underdogs, newly promoted sides, TelOne and Bikita Minerals.