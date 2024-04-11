Dynamos, Highlanders rekindle love with Adidas

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende

GIANTS Dynamos and Highlanders have rekindled their relationship with global sportswear supplier Adidas.

The two teams last wore Adidas stripes in 2014 before experimenting with Roar, a local manufacturer and later On The Ball’s Looks brand which served both teams in the past three seasons.

Their last romance with Adidas was facilitated by the then-principal sponsor of both teams, BancABC in 2011.

Sakunda, which sponsors both teams and Better Brands, has partnered to bring back the global giant.

“We are happy with the journey we have walked and that has prompted us to do more for Dynamos and Highlanders,” said Sakunda Holdings Representative Maurice Makoni.

“We have gone for a kit that is 300% better than what we had before now. It is not only about looking good, we should continue to be professional, and I challenge you to win and show off in your beautiful kits.”

Dynamos and Highlanders, represented at the official kit launch and handover by their executive boards and players, have been sponsored by Sakunda for the past three years.

On the other hand, Better Brands was recently roped in by Highlanders as a second sponsor. Their kits will carry their logo on the back.

Both teams received three stripes; home, away and alternate, playing boots, tracksuits, winter wear, caps, hoodies, slops, original Adidas sneakers, woollen hats and branded bags.

Replicas are expected in the country in June with prices yet to be determined.

“You have oiled us to make sure we stay on top of the log and are eager to go and parade these kits on the continent,” said Highlanders Chairperson Kenneth Mhlophe.

Bosso is sitting pretty, on top of the Castle Lager PSL log table after five matches. It is yet to lose and already has a win against Dynamos to brag about.

“This is the best we have looked, we have been spurred on to go and do better and do more,” said Dynamos Chairperson Moses Maunganidze.

“With this look, we will do well in the league. It is high time we reclaim our position in the land.”

Dynamos is expected to feature in the 2023/24 CAF Confederation campaign by having won the Chibuku Super Cup last season.