Dynamos Legend David ‘Yogi’ Mandigora Dies

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN football has been robbed of one of the finest players of a generation following the death of national team and Dynamos legend David “Yogi” Mandigora.

He was 64.

The 1980 Soccer Star of the Year died at his home in Harare’s Vainona suburb on Saturday, the same day he was due to undergo an operation for an undisclosed ailment.

Mandigora, who enjoyed success with Dynamos both as a player and coach, had drifted away from the limelight since having his right leg amputated almost four years ago due to peripheral vascular disease.

Nicknamed Yogi during his playing days, the Highfield-bred legend’s football career began in the early 1970s, joining the DeMbare under-16 team in 1973 as a livewire striker.

He carved his reputation as a midfielder before he was crowned soccer star of the year in 1980.

Mandigora was part of the first national team to represent Zimbabwe at Independence in 1980.

As a coach, Yogi led Dynamos to the 2007 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title and reached the semi-final of the Champions League the following season.

He returned to DeMbare in 2014 to replace Callisto Pasuwa but would get sacked half way through the season.

Mourners are gathered at number 14119 Goshaw Road, Vainona.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.