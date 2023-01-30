Dynamos legend Muzadzi joins Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors goalkeeper Gift ‘Umbro’ Muzadzi has joined Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe after recently leaving Harare giants Dynamos.

Muzadzi left Dynamos at the end of last season together with Tonderai Ndiraya, who is now at newly promoted Premier Soccer League side Simba Bhora.

After a brief spell without a club, Muzadzi has now agreed to join Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe, in a new role which will see him becoming the goalkeepers’ coach for all age group teams at the institution.

The move to Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe will also see Muzadzi linking up with his 17-year-old son Tashinga, who is a promising striker with the academy which has strong links with Spanish LaLiga side Real Betis.

Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe, who are the brainchild of the former Zimbabwe rugby international Gerald Sibanda, announced the signing of Muzadzi in a statement on Sunday.

“One of Zimbabwe’s finest Goalkeepers and coaches Gift Muzadzi has joined our Technical Team in our aim to produce World Class talent from our campus through the Real Betis Methodology of football,” the academy said in a statement.

“We are delighted to have his experience in both his playing and coaching career.

Gift will lead our Goalkeepers Department in our senior age groups.”

Muzadzi becomes the second member of Dynamos’ recent technical team to join Real Betis Academy after Naison Muchekela, who recently took over as head coach of the Under-12 and Under-19 sides.

He also joins another former Dynamos player and coach Tichaona Diya, who is in charge of Real Betis Academy’s Under-15 side.

Former Dynamos captain Murape Murape recently left Real Betis Academy to re-join the Harare giants as one of the assistant coaches to Herbert Maruwa.