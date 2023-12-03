Dynamos lift Chibuku Super Cup to end end nine-year trophy jinx

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE football giants Dynamos finally ended their nine-year trophy drought after beating newly crowned league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-0 to win the Chibuku Super Cup at Baobab Stadium on Sunday.

The victory earned DeMbare the ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup next season, while Ngezi, who recently won the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title, will be playing in the CAF Champions League.

It was a hardfought win for Dynamos, who had to withstand some early pressure from the hosts before scoring two second half goals from youthful forward Elton Chikona and Ghanaian import Emmanuel Paga to secure the win.

Chikona put Dynamos in control of the high-stakes final after breaking the deadlock with a close-range finish from a rebound after 74 minutes.

Substitute Paga virtually ended any lingering hopes of a late Ngezi comeback with the cushion goal on the stroke of full-time.

DeMbare held on to secure a famous win which secured them their first Chibuku Super Cup title since the competition made a return on the local football calendar in 2014.

Ironically 2014, is also the same year Dynamos last won a major trophy after former coach Calisto Pasuwa led them to the Castle lager Premier Soccer League title – the last of their four successive league titles – under the mentorship of the legendary former Warriors coach.

The Chibuku Super Cup was a befitting finish to the year as DeMbare are celebrating their 60th anniversary while it’s also a significant achievement for the club’s head coach Genesis Mangombe.