Dynamos lift Ndiraya suspension

HARARE giants Dynamos have backtracked from their decision to get rid of their head coach Tonderai Ndiraya after announcing the lifting of his suspension with immediate effect.

Ndiraya was suspended last Saturday pending internal disciplinary procedures. Dynamos did not reveal the charges their coach was facing amid speculation that it was due to insubordination.

The Harare giants however announced in a statement on Friday evening that Ndiraya is set to resume his coaching duties ahead of Sunday’s encounter against Herentals after being cleared to continue his role by the club’s disciplinary committee.

“In line with principles of natural justice, the Coach appeared before a disciplinary committee on Thursday 26 May 2022, to answer to allegations bordering on noncompliance with work standards, agreed on practices, procedures and agreements,” Dynamos spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said.

“Resultantly, the facts surrounding the alleged misconduct were established and the Club has taken a prompt, fair and firm corrective action against the Coach. In the premises, the Head Coach’s suspension from work has been lifted and as such he resumes his full duties with immediate effect.”

Dynamos dismissed speculation that Ndiraya’s suspension was due to allegations that he was receiving payments from players for them to get game time.

“Further, the Club refutes and distances itself from a plethora of false allegations levelled against our Head Coach which have been circulating in the public domain attacking his moral probity and rectitude. Meanwhile, its shoulders to the wheel for all the players, technical team and club management as we focus on achieving our set targets for the 2022 season. Even the darkest night will end, and the sun will rise,” Farawo said.

After taking a step back from the coaching duties this week, Ndiraya will return in time for his team’s crucial Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter against Herentals at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Dynamos are going into the match on a winless run of two matches.

They drew away to Bulawayo City and their match against Highlanders a fortnight ago was abandoned in injury time, at a time the Harare giants were losing 1-0.

DeMbare will be without winger Bill Antonio for the match against Herentals as he is serving a suspension for the red card against Highlanders.

A win for second-placed Dynamos could see them return to the top of the log standings.