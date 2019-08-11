Dynamos’ Mangala ends goal drought, CAPS Utd back 

By Sports Reporter

CONGOLESE striker Ngandu Mangala finally ended his 17-match goal drought to inspire resurgent Harare giants Dynamos to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Premiership new-boys Mushowani Stars at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

Almost five months after the DR Congo-born striker announced his arrival in the country’s top flight with a brace against the same team back in March, Mangala finally rediscovered his goal scoring touch after opening the scoring for DeMbare.

Mangala found the back of the net four minutes before half-time, heading in left back Tinotenda Muringai’s corner-kick.

Mangala’s long awaited goal calmed the nerves for Dynamos who had dominated possession in the early stages of the game but failed to create any meaningful chances to show for their work.

Just when Mushowani, who are known for their sleek passing style of play were beginning to grow into the game with Sunny Savare forcing a fine save from Dynamos goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya, the hosts put themselves in control of the match through Mangala’s opener just before the break.

DeMbare were soon in complete control when Ali Joseph Maliselo scored their second goal six minutes into the second half..

After seizing control of the tie Dynamons managed to keep their opponents at bay for the remainder of the game to secure their seventh win of the season.

The result means Dynamos, who are now unbeaten in six matches since losing 1-0 against rivals Highlanders in June remained in seventh position on the log standings while Mushowani remain 15th and in danger of a quick return to division one football at the end of the season.

In the other high profile match played on Sunday, Harare giants CAPS United ended their three-match winless run when they edged Manica Diamonds 1-0 at Vengere Stadium in Rusape.

Talented midfielder Joel Ngodzo scored all-important goal after converting from the penalty spot following a foul on speedy winger Phineus Bamusi in the 58th minute.

The win put Makepepe firmly back in the championship race as they are now in second position on 31 points, just one point behind leaders and defending champions FC Platinum who have a game in hand.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Saturday: Highlanders 1-0 Black Rhinos; Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 Chapungu; Yadah 0-0 Hwange; ZPC Kariba 2-1 Chicken Inn; Tel One 1-1 Herentals

Sunday: Dynamos 2-0 Mushowani Stars; Manica Diamonds 0-1 CAPS United

Wednesday Fixtures: FC Platinum v Harare City (Mandava); Ngezi Platinum Stars v Triangle United (Baobab)