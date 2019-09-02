Dynamos meet Bosso, Chitembwe gets CAPS in Chibuku Cup

By Sports Reporter

A mouth-watering Chibuku Super Cup first round will see giants Dynamos host arch-rivals Highlanders after the fading heavyweights were drawn against each other for this year’s edition of the tournament held in Harare.

The 2019 Chibuku Super Cup competition kicks off this Saturday with a preliminary round double header which will see Mushowani play Bulawayo Chiefs and TelOne entertain Yadah FC at Mandava.

Sponsor Delta Beverages have committed ZW$1, 5 million to the staging of the competition this year.

Dynamos and Highlanders will be the highlight of the first round fixtures slated for the weekend of September 28 – 29.

Two of the biggest clubs in Zimbabwe football, Highlanders and Dynamos have been experiencing contrasting fortunes with the former sitting just above the relegation zone while the latter is on a 10 match unbeaten streak in position six in the league.

Another interesting first round tie pits Lloyd Chitembwe’s new side Harare City against his former paymasters CAPS United with the latter as the home side.

Chitembwe made a sensational move to the Sunshine City Boys after spending four fruitful years at CAPS United, with the club heavily involved in the title mix.

Harare City seems to love the competition having won it a record two times to date and are the losing finalists from last year.

Defending champions Triangle have a relatively easy first round draw with a home date against Herentals FC while league champions FC Platinum are set to play bogey side Chapungu at Mandava.

Chapungu has knocked their Midlands rivals out of the Chibuku Cup at the first hurdle in the last two seasons, registering a narrow 1-0 win in 2017 as well as a penalty shootout win later after a 2-2 draw.

In other first round fixtures, Chicken Inn host newcomers Manica Diamonds while ZPC Kariba enjoy home comforts against stubborn coalminers Hwange.

Army side Black Rhinos will play the preliminary round winner from the Telone-Yadah match as Ngezi Platinum welcome the winner between Mushowani and Chiefs to the Baobab.

Only the bottom four teams play in the preliminary stage of the Chibuku Super Cup.

The quarterfinals are pencilled for October 26 and 27 with the semis to be played on November 09 and 10 while the final is set for November 30.

The winner of the tournament earns the ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Preliminary round matches

Mushowani vs Bulawayo Chiefs

Telone FC vs Yadah FC

First round draw

FC Platinum vs Chapungu

Chicken Inn vs Manica Diamonds

Black Rhinos vs telone/yadah

Caps UTD vs Harare City FC

Ngezi Platinum vs Mushowani Stars/Bulawayo Chiefs

ZPC Kariba vs Hwange

Triangle vs Herentals

Dynamos vs Highlanders