Dynamos Mourn Another Legend Simon Sachiti

By Sports Reporter

HARARE giants Dynamos have yet again been plunged into mourning following the death of distinguished former player and administrator Simon Sachiti.

He was 75.

Sachiti passed away in Harare after a short illness.

The ex-football administrator’s firstborn son, Felix, confirmed his father’s death.

“It true that our father, Simon, has passed on. He died after a short illness this morning.”

His death comes at a time when the Dynamos family is still in mourning following the recent deaths of their legends Misheck Chidzambga and David Mandigora.

In a statement, Dynamos said they were saddened by the death of Sachiti, who they credited for playing the early foundations for the club’s success during his time as a player.

“Dynamos Football Club joins the family of one of the club’s greatest sons, the late Simon Sachiti and the nation at large in mourning his untimely passing today. This great loss comes barely a month after Misheck ‘Scania’ and David ‘Yogi’ Mandigora were taken from our midst. We continue losing the illustrious sons of Zimbabwean football,” Dynamos said in a statement.

“The late Sachiti was a rare gem in the star -studded generation of the 70s, a generation that turned Dynamos into an indomitable football juggernaut. He was a pleasant character who gave his all to the Glamour Boys both as a player and administrator.”

The DeMbare leadership revealed Sachiti is one of the individuals who will be posthumously honoured by the club during its 60th anniversary celebrations.

“What hurts the most is the fact that the Club’s luminaries are being taken away from our midst at a time when the Club is preparing to put up glitzy and memorable 60th anniversary celebrations in 2023.

“The Club shall however see to it that the Roll of Honour for all who made Dynamos Football Club the flagship of Zimbabwean football since 1963, shall decorate our Hall of Fame.

“We say to Mdara Sachiti, Go well our Mdara. You ran your race very well. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace.”

The late Sachiti is survived by a wife and six children. Mourners are gathered at his home in New Marimba Park in Harare.