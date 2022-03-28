Dynamos Move Into Second Place As Bosso Thrash Yadah

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Dynamos have moved to second position on the log standings after stretching their winning run to five matches with a comfortable 2-0 win over Harare City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

After struggling in the opening half, Dynamos came to life in the second half, with Frank Mukarati opening the scoring in the 57th minute before Brendon Mpofu finished off a clever layoff from Bill Antonio in the 64th minute to seal a routine win for the Harare giants.

The victory lifted DeMbare above Manica Diamonds and Triangle, into second position on 19 points, three points adrift of early pace setters Chicken Inn while Harare City dropped to 11th position on 10 points from nine matches.

There was also an important win for Bulawayo giants Highlanders, who continued their resurgence with a clinical 3-0 victory over Yadah FC at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso went into the match with their confidence high after putting on a superb second half show to salvage a point in a 1-1 against CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium last week.

The Mandla Mpofu-coached side carried on from where they left off against Caps United by dominating a struggling Yadah side from the first whistle.

Bosso opened the scoring in the 10th minute through a fine header by Lynoth Chikuhwa before Nqobizitha Masuku took his season tally to five goals with a long rage strike in the 22nd minute as the hosts went to the break in cruise control.

Substitute Washington Navaya completed the rout with a goal in the 78th minute as Bosso sealed the three points to move a place up on the log standings to 10th on 12 points from nine matches while their opponents Yadah remain second from bottom with a paltry five points.

Reigning champions FC Platinum’s poor start to the season continued after they were held to a goalless draw by Manica Diamonds at Sakubva.

The Zvishavane-based side platinum miners are now winless in their last three matches, a run which has seen them slip to eighth position on 13 points, five points behind Manica Diamonds who are in fourth position.

Meanwhile Cranborne Bullets finally registered their first win of the season on their ninth attempt after edging fellow strugglers Whawha 3-2 in a five-goal thriller at Ascot Stadium.

Castle Lager Soccer Premier League Matchday Nine Results

Saturday: ZPC Kariba 0-1 Tenax, Herentals 2-3 Caps United, Black Rhinos 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, Ngezi Platinum Stars 0-2 Chicken Inn, Bulawayo City 1-3 Triangle

TSunday: Whawha 2-3 Cranborne Bullets, Manica Diamonds 0-0 FC Platinum, Harare City 0-2 Dynamos, Highlanders 3-0 Yadah