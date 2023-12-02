Dynamos out to exorcise nine-year demons

Dynamos will be aiming to finally end their trophy drought when they face Ngezi Platinum in the Chibuku Super Cup final on Sunday

By Darlington Gatsi

DYNAMOS will endure an 89-kilometer journey to Mhondoro Ngezi in a bid to reclaim its lost glory.

Glamour has faded from the blue emblem of Dynamos enduring nine years without major silverware.

Calisto Pasuwa last kept the trophy cabinet at the Harare giants clean with a Castle lager Premier Soccer league cup in 2014.

Since then, several coaches have come and gone empty-handed at Dynamos, failing to deliver a trophy.

David Mandigora, Jorge Pulo Silva, Lloyd Mutasa, Tonderayi Ndiraya, Lloyd Chigove, and Herbet Maruwa have passed through Dynamos’ revolving door failing to fulfill the insatiable hunger of its multitudes.

Denver Mukamba – who played cameo roles in the just-ended season – remains a reminder of what Dynamos achieved in the past after winning two league titles with Pasuwa.

Junior Makunike – who was one of the key players this year – was still in the dusty streets of Makokoba with the prospect of donning the fabled blue and white jersey a far dream, when Dynamos last held a major silverware.

Ndiraya came close to leading Dynamos to a cup glory in 2015 losing to Harare City in the Chibuku Super Cup final.

Genesis Mangombe is in Ndiraya’s 2015 shoes albeit facing Ngezi Platinum stars with Mhondoro providing a setting for the final.

“The cup is going to be the biggest achievement this year. So we are going to do everything we can in the field of play in order to win the final,”

Mongombe has already broken a record by leading Dynamos into the CAF competition, the Confederation Cup for the first time in nine years by virtue of having held the Harare giants to the Chibuku Super Cup final.

Mangombe is on the brink of breaking the nine-year barrenness needed to overcome a Ngezi Platinum Stars hurdle, who themselves were crowned PSL champions last week.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are aiming for a cup double at a venue where they have an unblemished record against DeMbare.

Mangombe is aware he has to conjure magic in Ngezi to cap the club’s 60th anniversary in splendour.

“It is not going to be easy. The good thing is that we are in the final and it is a great achievement for the club, for me as a coach because at the end of the year, you will have to point out something that you came up with. We are trying our level best to win this cup and make sure our fans smile again,” said Mangombe.

Chibuku Super Cup has remained elusive for Dynamos since its reintroduction in 2014.

Soccer star of the year first runner-up Donald Mudadi said Chibuku presents a perfect opportunity for DeMbare to end its goal drought.

“When I signed for the club at the beginning of the year I was told that we had to deliver the league title. Though it was very unfortunate that we could not win the league, we cannot say we had a bad year since we are in the final of Chibuku at least we can achieve something this year. It has been a very long time since Dynamos won something. Our hope lies in winning Chibuku,” said Mudadi.