Dynamos poised for a cash injection from Sakunda

By Darlington Gatsi

HARARE giants Dynamos are on the cusp of renewing its contract with principal sponsors Sakunda Holdings.

Dynamos’ sponsorship deal with Sakunda Holdings lapsed last year after the latter back-rolled the former for three years.

The company committed to bankroll Dynamos and Highlanders in 2020.

The renewal of the deal has been shrouded in secrecy however indications point to Dynamos receiving a windfall of financial assistance for the new Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season (PSL).

Dynamos treasure Musa Gwasira, hinting at a renewal, said there are positive negotiations between the Club and the oil company.

“That one is going to be announced. There might be slightly new changes but we are yet to announce anything at the moment,” said Gwasira.

The previous mega-million deal brought sanity to Dynamos and Highlanders as sparks returned to the giants.

Gwasira also said the club is mapping out a deal with an undisclosed kit manufacturer with a contract with Looks expiring last year.

“We are still working on it on the kits. Some things need to be ironed out before we really publish it,” said Gwasira.

In preparation for the upcoming season, Dynamos are in Kariba where they have set their base.

“Preparations for Dynamos have been going on well. We have finished signing new and old players and are done with contracts. Now they left on Sunday for Kariba for two weeks of training there. We will be having a friendly match with ZPC Kariba there. Our training is going very well,” he said.