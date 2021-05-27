Dynamos Receive Timely Boost Ahead Of Yadah Clash

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS have received a major boost ahead of the Chibuku Super Cup Group 1 match against city neighbours Yadah at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday after successfully registering five experienced players who missed the club’s goalless draw against Herentals last Sunday.

The Harare giants endured a difficult start to the season, opening cup competition and were lucky to escape with a point against the minnows after putting on a lifeless display.

DeMbare coach Tonderai Ndiraya however now has more options when he picks his team to face Yadah with new signings Newman Sianchali and Shadreck Nyahwa now eligible to play for the Harare giants.

This is after they were successfully registered with the Premier Soccer League Thursday morning.

The duo, together with utility player Godknows Murwira, goalkeeper George Chitsumba, Luke Musikiri and Bill Antonio will also be available for selection when Dynamos play Yadah in their second game.

However, star midfielder Juan Mutudza is yet to be registered.

Murwira welcomed the development in an interview with the club’s website.

“It means a lot to me. I will try my best to return the favour to those who made some effort for me to be registered.

“We are a squad of 28 players and everyone is capable of delivering the results. I believe our availability will make the coach’s job easier. We are now shifting focus onto getting a positive result. Dynamos is all about positive results and through togetherness, we can deliver.

“Our next assignment against Yadah is not an easy one. The result against Herentals reminds us of what we are up against.”

Veteran striker Sianchali is expected to bolster Dynamos’ attack after his move from rivals CAPS United was finally formalised.

The former Hwange and Highlanders forward was missed during the first match after Dynamos lacked his experience upfront.

Nyahwa, a central midfielder who can also play in defence, joined Dynamos from Bulawayo Chiefs and is expected to be a valuable addition to Ndiraya’s squad after his solid performances for the locally-based Warriors at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals in Cameroon early this year.

Meanwhile, teenager Antonio, who is still a student at Prince Edward High School, is relieved after missing out on a chance to make his debut.

“It was a huge shock for me to hear that I wasn’t available for selection due to unsuccessful registration. I have been praying that the process won’t take long. I’m happy it happened so fast.

“I’m happy that I’m now eligible to play. If I make it into the coach’s final team, I might be able to play in the next game against Yadah which is what I’m looking forward to,” said Antonio.

Chibuku Super Cup Fixtures:

SATURDAY: Bulawayo City vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Grp 2 – Barbourfields Stadium, 1100hrs), Black Rhinos vs Cranborne Bullets (Group 3 – Sakubva Stadium, 1300hrs), Yadah vs Dynamos (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium, 1300hrs), Triangle United vs FC Platinum (Grp 4 – Mandava Stadium, 1500hrs)

SUNDAY: ZPC Kariba vs Herentals (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium, 1100hrs), Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Whawha (Grp 4 – Mandava Stadium, 1100hrs), Chicken Inn vs Highlanders (Grp 2 – Barbourfields Stadium, 1300hrs), Tenax CS vs Manica Diamonds (Grp 3 – Sakubva Stadium, 1300hrs), Caps United vs Harare City (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium, 1500hrs)