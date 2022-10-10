Dynamos reclaim second position, Bosso rally to hold Chicken Inn

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS moved back to second position on the league table after claiming a hard-fought 1-0 win over basement side Whawha in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Bustling striker Tinashe Makanda scored the only goal of the match in the 18th minute to ensure his team collected all three points to put on hold leaders FC Platinum’s seemingly imminent title celebrations.

The Tonderai Ndiraya-coached side are now back in second place on 56 points, eleven behind leaders FC Platinum with four games to play.

DeMbare leapfrogged Chicken Inn, who wasted a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw against Highlander at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

After a goalless opening half, Chicken Inn opened the scoring two minutes into the second half when Malvin Gaki converted from the penalty spot after Godfrey Makaruse handled the ball inside the box.

Ex-Young Warriors captain Munashe Pini doubled the cushion on the hour as Chicken Inn looked on course to complete a dominant victory and the derby bragging rights.

However, Highlanders, who have been playing some good football in recent weeks under their Brazilian coach Baltemar José de Oliveira Brito had other ideas.

Striker Stanley Ngala gave Bosso some hope after pulling one back in the 70th minute before substitute Pritchard Mpelele grabbed a last-minute equaliser to ensure a draw in the encounter.

Chicken Inn drop to third position on 55 points while fifth-placed Bosso are on 46 points, just a point behind fourth-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars.

CAPS United moved two places up on the log standings to 11th after edging Cranborne Bullets at Vengere Bullets while Triangle beat Yadah 1-0 at Gibbo Stadium.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Results

Saturday: Tenax 0-2 Black Rhinos, Harare City 1-1 Ngezi Platinum, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Bulawayo City, FC Platinum 1-0 Herentals, ZPC Kariba 3-0 Manica Diamonds

Sunday: Chicken Inn 2-2 Highlanders, Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Caps United, Dynamos 1-0 Whawha, Triangle 1-0 Yadah