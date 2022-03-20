Dynamos Record Third Straight Win, Ngezi Win Platinum Derby

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

TEENAGE sensation Bill Antonio was yet again the star of the show after putting on a splendid display as Dynamos registered their third successive league victory after beating ZPC Kariba 2-0 at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The 18-year-old starlet, who is set for a trial stint in Belgium, ensured DeMbare had the perfect start when his cross was handled by a ZPC Kariba defender inside the box in the sixth minute.

The home side made the best of the opportunity as Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Paga converted from the spot two minutes later.

Dynamos were guilty of switching off after taking the lead, as ZPC Kariba dominated proceedings from there on, with the hosts struggling with their rhythm going forward.

However Antonio, who was lively on the right flank throughout the match sealed the victory for Dynamos with a goal in the added time following a quick counter attack.

The result ensured DeMbare maintained their brilliant run in the league since recovering from a difficult start to the campaign.

The Glamour Boys are now in third position on the log with 16 points after eight matches, just three points behind the overnight leaders Chicken Inn.

The GameCocks provisionally moved to the top of the log after a come from behind 2-1 win over Black Rhinos at Luveve Stadium.

The soldiers thought they had collected maximum points as they led for long periods in the match courtesy of Stanley Murove’s 36th strike before Brian Muza struck twice in a space of two minutes in the 83rd and 85th minute to seal a thrilling win for Chicken Inn.

In what was arguably the main match of the afternoon striker MacDonald Makuwe was the hero for Ngezi Platinum when he scored the solitary goal they needed to record their maiden league win against FC Platinum in the platinum debry at Mandava yesterday.

Makuwe scored what turned out to be Ngezi Platinum’s best and only clear chance of the game, as they beat their platinum rivals for the first since their promotion into the top-flight league.

Meanwhile at Baobab Yadah and Bulawayo City played out a goalless draw.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week Eight results and fixtures

Saturday: Chicken Inn 2-1 Black Rhinos; Yadah 0-0 Bulawayo City; FC Platinum 0-1 Ngezi Platinum; Dynamos 2-0 ZPC Kariba

Sunday: Caps United vs Highlanders (NSS, live on ZTN.); Tenax vs Herentals (Sakubva); Bulawayo Chiefs vs Harare City (Luveve Stadium); Triangle United vs Whawha (Gibbo Stadium); Cranborne Bullets vs Manica Diamonds (Baobab Stadium).