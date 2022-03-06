Dynamos Return To Winning Ways

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS ended their winless streak after registering their first win since the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League’s resumption with a 2-0 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields.

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Paga opened his scoring account at Dynamos with a close range header after capitalising on a mistake by Chiefs goalkeeper David Bizabani just after the half hour mark.

Goalkeeper Timon Mvula then kept DeMbare in the lead after saving Obriel Chirinda’s controversial penalty in the second half which had sparked protests from the visitors’ players, technical officials and fans, leading to a 15-minute stoppage.

A Dynamos fan was arrested after confronting the referee Hardley Ndazi on the field of play while the club’s technical officials also confronted the match officials.

When the penalty was eventually taken, Mvula showed composure to deny Chirinda, who was later sent for an early shower after accumulating two yellow cards.

Teenage forward Bill Antonio then rose from the bench to seal Dynamos’ win with the second goal in stoppage time.

The victory was a massive welcome relief for Tonderai Ndiraya, who is under pressure to turn around the club’s fortunes after they backed him in the transfer market.

The major talking point after the match was on the protests by the Dynamos players and officials which led to the stoppage and Ndiraya defended the actions which he said were tactical.

“It was tactical. We wanted to distract the opponents and I am sure it worked but really, we were so disgruntled with the awarding of the penalty. I thought it wasn’t a penalty. We have video evidence to show for that but maybe in the end it’s the referees that enforce the rules,” Ndiraya said.

He added: “It was some bit of tactical but at the same time it was some bit of disappointment from our end. Hardley Ndazi had handled the game so well in the first half and to give a soft penalty like that in a match of this magnitude was very unfortunate but look he is also human. We have had problems with him before but he managed the pressure so well. He was under so much pressure before this game but I think we also have to give it to him for the way he handled the match today. Apart from that penalty mistake, which happens in football, I thought the man in the middle was very good.”

After sealing only their third win of the campaign, Dynamos moved to sixth position on 10 points from six matches while Chiefs dropped to eighth position on eight points.

Meanwhile defending champions FC Platinum finally recorded their first win since the league’s resumption this year when they edged Harare City 1-0 at Mandava stadium on Saturday.

Former Warriors defender Lawrence Mhlanga scored the solitary goal of the match on his first appearance this season to end the club’s three match winless streak.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza missed the match as he is in Spain for a skills exchange program with the club’s La Liga partner, Real Betis.

Castle Lager Premiership Results & Fixtures

Yesterday: Herentals 1-1 Bulawayo City; Yadah 1-1 Manica Diamonds; FC Platinum 1-0 Harare City; Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Dynamos (Barbourfields)

Today: CAPS United v Whawha (NSS); Cranborne Bullets v Black Rhinos (Baobab); Tenax v Highlanders (Sakubva); Triangle v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Gibbo); Chicken Inn v ZPC Kariba (Luveve)