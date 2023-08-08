Dynamos sacks coach Maruwa 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Dynamos have fired coach Herbert Maruwa after just one match of a five-game ultimatum following the club’s goalless draw against Hwange at Barbourfields on Sunday.

Maruwa, who had been tasked with winning the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title in his first season at the club was recently tasked with winning the next five league games.

Instead, his side fired blanks at the first hurdle in a goalless stalemate which ultimately sealed his fate.

Dynamos are nine points behind leaders Highlanders after 18 matches, but the club believes they have a chance in the title race.

A statement confirmed the sacking, saying: “Dynamos Football Club and Head coach Herbert Maruwa have agreed on mutual separation.

“The mutual separation which is with immediate effect has been occasioned by the team’s performance as at the 2023 season’s halfway mark. Both parties agreed that the mutual separation will be in the best interests of Dynamos Football Club and the Head coach.

“The Club shall forever remain indebted to the services rendered to the Club by Mr Maruwa during the subsistence of his contract of employment.

“The Club wishes Coach Maruwa all the best in his next placement. Former Head coach, Genesis Mangombe shall in the interim, be Acting Head Coach.”

The Harare giants have also suspended assistant coach Murape Murape and manager Richard Chihoro amid speculation they will eventually be sent packing.

Just like Maruwa, assistant coach Murape also joined the Dembare technical ahead of the new season following his departure at Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe.

Dynamos said in a statement: “Meanwhile, the Club has suspended, without pay and benefits 2nd Assistant coach Murape Murape and team manager Richard Chihoro for gross misconduct and they are set to appear before the Club’s Disciplinary tribunal in due course.”

Dynamos will face Simba Bhora in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup on Saturday.

Maruwa’s assistant coach Genesis Magombe is likely to take over the coaching reins on an interim basis.

Dynamos are reportedly targeting FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza to take over as their head coach while former Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa has also been tipped for a return to the club.