Dynamos says won’t renew coach Ndiraya’s contract

By Sports Reporter

Harare giants Dynamos will not renew coach Tonderai Ndiraya’s contract when his current deal ends next month after another trophyless season.

Club spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the decision in statement Tuesday evening.

“Dynamos Football Club announces that head coach Tonderai Ndiraya’s contract with the club will not be renewed after its expiry on the 31st of December 2022,” reads a statement by Dynamos.

“It is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision but Ndiraya will always be remembered for his contribution to Dynamos both as a player and a coach.

“However, this development does not dwarf the work Ndiraya has done in the last few years to rebuild Dynamos and position it for long-term success.”

Farawo added; Ndiraya remains a Dynamos son whose loyalty to the club has never been doubted. We wish Ndiraya all the best in his future endeavours.”

Ndiraya was appointed Dynamos coach in 2019, taking over from Lloyd Chigowe.

His future however, has been the subject of speculation after a disappointing season for the Harare giants.

Despite receiving significant financial support from oil company Sakunda Holdings and investing heavily in new players at the start of the season, Dynamos finished third in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, a massive 17 points behind eventual champions FC Platinum.

DeMbare also ended the season without any silverware after being knocked out of the Chibuku Super Cup after a penalty shootout loss to FC Platinum in the quarterfinals.

Even so, Ndiraya still felt his team did well this season considering they transformed from a side that fought relegation in 2018 and then finished ninth when the league was last played in 2019 to championship contenders.

“Unfortunately, I can’t employ myself,” he said after Sunday’s Harare derby clash against Caps United.

“What I can only say is my contract is ending on December 31. So it’s up to those who employ me to extend the contract or not.

“What I can only do as an employee is to hope and my hope is that it can be renewed considering what the team did this season.”