Dynamos seeks revenge against Highlanders in Uhuru Cup

By Sport Reporter

FOR the first time in history the battle of Zimbabwe between Dynamos and Highlanders will be played in Manicaland Province, as the two sides face each other to cap the 44th Independence Celebrations at Murambinda B primary school.

For Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe, Thursday’s clash against Highlanders is a chance to avenge their traditional rivals.

“We want to try by all means to win this cup because last year we lost it to Highlanders.

“So we just want to turn the tables and make sure we are the winners, it is an important event which is played in front of the President, so we want to be crowned winners,” said Mangombe.

Last year Dynamos lost the Independence Cup final 5-3 on penalties to Highlanders in a match played in Mt Darwin.

Dembare is currently going through a rough patch in the league with one win in six games and lost 2-1 to Highlanders on matchday one.

Both Dynamos and Highlanders travelled to Murambinda on Tuesday ahead of the big clash and light training sessions yesterday.

Meanwhile, Simba Bhora on Wednesday afternoon beat Manica Diamonds 5-4 on penalties to win the President’s Children Cup at Murambinda B primary school.

The two sides had played a goalless draw in regulation time.