Dynamos set for Malawi pre-season tour

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe is taking his team to Malawi for a pre-season tour

By Sports Reporter

AFTER winning the Charity Challenge Cup match against rivals CAPS United last weekend, Harare giants Dynamos will next week step up their preparations for the new season when they embark on a week-long tour of Malawi next week.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe revealed that his side would leave the country early next week for a training camp in Malawi, where they are also expected to play some fine-tuning matches before the start of the season on March 30.

The Harare giants will play their last preseason match on home soil against TelOne FC at Ascot Stadium on Saturday.

“We are travelling to Malawi on Monday after the game against TelOne in Gweru on Saturday. So we will utilise that week to bond and make sure we come back more refined,” Chigowe told reporters after their training session at Reserve Bank Sports Club in Harare.

The Glamour Boys’ tour comes a few days after inking a five-year RTGS $1 million sponsorship deal with Gold Leaf Tobacco through one of their brands Rudland & George (RG).

Dynamos become the second Zimbabwean club to tour Malawi after Chicken Inn, who also played some friendly matches in Zimbabwe’s northern neighbor early this month.

Chigowe said he was happy with the desire to succeed amongst his players after their confidence boosting win over CAPS United last weekend.

“The spirit has always been good; this is a disciplined, hungry group of boys, who are prepared to fight in honour of the Dynamos badge. There are players who want to achieve a lot and God willing they will achieve their targets.”

“MaBlanyo” as the DeMbare coach is affectionately known however warned his charges not to get carried away by the good run in preseason as they will be on the spotlight during the new season which begins on March 30.

“Whilst you prepare to succeed, you don’t plan to fail. So when the team does well in preseason you must not read too much into it and your guys must remain grounded and look forward to the real challenge.

“Nearly all the top coaches came and watched the game against CAPS United and they’ve got a game plan for us this season, so we must never think that winning the Charity shied is a measure of the success we will get as the season progressed. We must work and working is what we are doing,” he said.