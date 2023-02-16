Dynamos star Muringai joins Mozambican club UD songo in search of CAF Champions League exposure

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS fullback Tinotenda Muringai has joined Mozambican champions UD Songo on a one year deal, in a move which will see him featuring in the CAF Champions League.

The Harare giants confirmed the move in a statement on Wednesday.

Muringai, who is a product of the famed Aces Youth Soccer Academy, was reportedly offered a contract after impressing during a trial stint at UD Songo soon after the conclusion of the 2022 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

DeMbare said they sanctioned the move after the player revealed his desire to feature in the CAF Champions League.

Local clubs are currently barred from competing in continental club football due to the country’s suspension from international football by the world football governing body FIFA.

“The club is pleased to confirm the loan of Tinotenda Muringai to UNIAO DISPORTIVA DE SONGO FC (UD Songo) of Mozambique for a year with an option to extend,” Dynamos said in a statement.

“Muringai is contracted to Dynamos FC till 2024 and both parties mutually agreed on this deal in the best interests of the player given the opportunity to showcase his talent in the CAF Champions League given the state of international football in our country. We wish Tino well.”