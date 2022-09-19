Dynamos  Stare Potential Trophy Drought 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

DYNAMOS fans Sunday left the giant National Sports Stadium disappointed and dejected after the Harare giants were booted out of Chibuku Super Cup by FC Platinum.

The Harare side fell 2-4 to Zvishavane miners in the penalty shootouts after the two could not be separated in regular time.

The defeat ended hopes of Dynamos clinching a Chibuku Super Cup silverware this year with fading chances of piping FC Platinum to the league title, leaving them staring at a possibility of a trophy drought extending.

FC Platinum lead Dynamos with eight points on the log with seven games left in the season, presenting the Chibuku Super Cup the only chance of the blue side winning the trophy.

The Sunday defeat will potentially extend the Harare giants trophy drought to eight years.

Tonderai Ndiraya who was roped in by the Dynamos executive to change the dreaded tide said pressure is on his charges in the remaining Castle Lager Premier Soccer games.

“Pressure has always been there on both fronts. We are out on one front but what is left is the league race. I know it is for FC Platinum to lose but we must not lose heart. We just have to keep fighting and see what happens at the end of the season. We need to keep the focus and do well in the games that are remaining,” said Tonderai Ndiraya.

The Blue side fans were made to believe again early in the season of ending a trophy drought when Dynamos were dictating pace on top of the log.

However a combination of boardroom politics and a slump in form saw Dynamos failing on the wayside giving FC Platinum to overtake and occupy the top spot as they bid for their fourth straight league gong.

Dynamos fans were left seething with anger after haplessly watching their team booted out of Chibuku tourney with some calling for Ndiraya’s head.

Their loyalty to the club’s badge being betrayed by a team failing to convert from spot kicks, watching a dream of silverware going up in smoke.

In a crunch encounter, Ndiraya fielded a Dynamos side laden with defenders resulting in the team firing blanks in few opportunities created to take the platinum miners to the sword.

Ndiraya said he was heartbroken to bounce out of the Chibuku Super Cup via the penalty route.

“It is heart breaking if you ask me. It is heart breaking if you look at all the effort and the work the boys put in today. That is part of the game that is football,” he said.