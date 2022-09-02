Dynamos starlet set to join Belgian side KV Mechelen

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS sensation, Bill Antonio, is on the verge of completing a life-changing move to Belgian top-flight side KV Mechelen.

The speedy winger reportedly impressed the coaching staff at the Belgian outfit during his month-long trial stint in July.

While KV Mechelen are yet to make an official announcement, sources close to the player confirmed that he was set to join the club for an undisclosed fee.

The player also confirmed his imminent move during Dynamos’ training session at Prince Edward Thursday afternoon, where he bid farewell to his teammates and technical staff.

“It’s such a great achievement, straight from Zimbabwe to Europe, but all I have to say to the Dynamos family is; thank you for all the support,” said Antonio.

“Where I’m going, I will never forget the Dynamos family. Playing in the blue kit is something every footballer wishes for,” he added.

Antonio, who is a product of Prince Edward Academy, has been enjoying an impressive debut season at Dynamos.

Prior to his departure for Belgium, the player was the Glamour Boys’ second top scorer with three goals after 15 appearances.

The speedy winger had also provided four assists helping title contenders DeMbare collect crucial points in their quest to try and land the championship after eight years of drought.