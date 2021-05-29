Dynamos strong for Yadah as FC Platinum Win Again

Dynamos players celebrate a goal during their 4-0 win over Yadah at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday

By Sports Reporter

HARARE giants Dynamos recovered from last week’s poor start to smash four goals without reply past Yadah in a Group A Chibuku Super Cup clash played at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

New signing Shadreck Nyahwa enjoyed a memorable debut after scoring a brace which included a wonder strike from the centre line.

The goal could easily become the goal of the competition.

Nyahwa, a former Bulawayo Chiefs midfielder, who missed Dynamos’ first game of the season as he had not yet been registered, opened the scoring with a well taken finish from inside the box in the ninth minute to hand Tonderai Ndiraya’s men a perfect start.

DeMbare soon doubled their lead in the 21st minute through Albert Eonde’s curling effort after dispossessing Yadah’s Tinotenda Mutyambizi.

Godknows Murwira netted the team’s third with a stunning long-range strike that hit the top corner from 40 metres.

Nyahwa could however not be outdone as he capped off a memorable debut by completing his brace with his long-range strike from the centre line which evoked memories of Tapuwa Kapini’s strike from his own half for Highlanders against Caps United at the same venue in 2004.

The win lifted Dynamos to the top of Group A on four points ahead of Yadah, CAPS United, Harare City and ZPC Kariba, who are all on a single point.

Ndiraya was pleased with the result but believes his team was still work in progress despite the comfortable win.

“It was difficult for us last week, we were forced to play largely a team we were not preparing with but this week we got some of those players back and we had pretty much the same team that played Highlanders in the Independence Cup.

“It’s still early days, of course I’m happy with the result but the performance is not really where we want it to be but I think with more time, more practice and more matches and match fitness, we can get better,” Ndiraya said after the match.

He added, “I’ve said it many times we’ve got a good squad of players, but those boys need time to play together and that will bring an improved performance in the long run. I am quite happy and impressed with the result,” he said.

In the other high-profile match of the day, FC Platinum continued their fine start after coming from a goal down to beat Triangle United 2-1 at Mandava Stadium.

Young Warriors forward Delic Murimba handed Triangle the lead in the eighth minute with a long-range volley which beat the FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari.

FC Platinum however continued to push for the equaliser which eventually came on the half hour mark from Stanley Ngala after some fine work from Donald Teguru.

Rodwell Chinyengetere got the winner from the spot on 78 minutes to take his tally in the competition to four goals from two matches.

In other results, Bulawayo Chiefs drew Bulawayo City 2-2 at Barbourfields while army sides Black Rhinos and Cranborne Bullets settled for a goalless draw at Sakubva Stadium.

Chibuku Super Cup results and fixtures:

Saturday: Bulawayo City 2-2 Bulawayo Chiefs, Black Rhinos 0-0 Cranborne Bullets, Yadah 0-4 Dynamos, Triangle United1-2 FC Platinum

Sunday: ZPC Kariba vs Herentals ( National Sports Stadium, 1100hrs), Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Whawha (Mandava Stadium, 1100hrs), Chicken Inn vs Highlanders (Barbourfields Stadium, 1300hrs), Tenax CS vs Manica Diamonds (Sakubva Stadium, 1300hrs), CAPS United vs Harare City (National Sports Stadium, 1500hrs)