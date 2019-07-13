Dynamos survive Rhinos scare

By Sports Reporter

STRUGGLING Harare giants Dynamos benefited from some controversial officiating, after assistant referee Thomas Kusosa denied Black Rhinos what looked like a genuine penalty late in the game as the two teams shared the spoils in a castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sport Stadium Saturday.

Dynamos took the lead in the 26th minute through first half substitute Jarrison Selemani after he was set up by debutant Evans Katema before Moses Demera levelled the scores five minutes from halftime from the spot.

And the Harare giants were left counting their lucky stars in the final moments of the hard fought contest when full back Phillip Kaseke brought down Edgar Chigiji in the box.

Kusosa however sent tongues wagging after flagging for a free kick on the edge of the box.

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya was pleased with the draw especially after losing captain Edward Sadomba to an injury early.

Sadomba was hit by the ball in the face by teammate and new signing Simba Nhivi halfway through the first half.

“I think the boys did the best they could but quite frankly we are battling for results. I think we were a bit improved today compared last week. We were affected by the injury to captain Edward Sadomba.

“We had planned on those three, him and the new signings, so we quickly shifted to Plab B and fortunately it worked because that’s when we got the goal,” Ndiraya said after the match.

“I am quite happy with the performance by (Evans) Katema and (Simba) Nhivi. I think there was an improvement in the final third today we were a bit threatening. That’s what you want as a coach. I hope that those we are bringing in will add some steel in the team and improve the performance of the team. In the end a point is acceptable but we should be better than this.”

Elsewhere, Arthur Musiyiwa scored a late winner as Bulawayo Chiefs edged out Manica Diamonds 1-0 to record their first home win of the season at Luveve Stadium.

It was Chiefs’ third victory in 14 games and coach Farai Tawachera reckons it’s a big boost for the side ahead of the upcoming derbies against championship-chasing Chicken Inn and Bulawayo giants Highlanders.

“We thank God for the win. We have been playing well and could have killed Manica Diamonds but we were too elaborate, which I attribute to lack of experience from the boys. I wouldn’t say I am very happy because we need to work on precision. Our objective now is to survive relegation and move ourselves from where we are,” Tawachera said.

Ngezi Platinum’s Donald Teguru failed to convert from the spot as they played out a goalless draw at Chapungu while Harare City and ZPC Kariba also settled for a 0-0 stalemate.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Manica Diamonds, Chapungu 0-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Black Rhinos 1-1 Dynamos, Harare City 0-0 ZPC Kariba

Sunday: Hwange v Chicken Inn (Colliery), Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields), CAPS United v Yadah (National Sports Stadium), Triangle United v TelOne (Gibbo), Mushowani Stars v Herentals (Trojan)