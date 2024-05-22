Dynamos to disband women’s and junior teams as club’s financial woes mounts

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Plans to disband Dynamos Queens and Dynamos junior football team are in motion as the Harare giants are cash-strapped, New Zimbabwe has learnt.

The club’s development committee which runs the junior and ladies teams has since advised the board it is no longer feasible to support them.

“As the development committee, we wrote to the board advising them to disband junior teams due to financial challenges.

“We are not getting any financial support from the club, all this while it’s us (development committee members) who have been funding from our pockets,” a source told NewZimbabwe.com.

Dynamos junior team is currently competing in the ZIFA Division Two league while the ladies are in the ZIFA Northern Region Women Soccer League.

Dembare has been making headlines for the wrong reasons – in February the club fired club vice chairman Vincent Chawonza in what was the genesis of their financial troubles.

Chawonza, a businessman is said to have been supporting the club with some of his funds

Several players are yet to receive their sign-on fees with others having outstanding sign-on fees from last year.

Consequences faced if Dynamos stop sponsoring Women and Junior Football

If Dembare ceases to sponsor junior and women’s football teams, they will not be able to compete in the coming 2024 / 25 CAF Confederations Cup which they qualified for after winning the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup.

According to CAF rules, for any club to compete in any continental competition it is required to meet the FIFA clubs licensing requirements, and this includes having a competing women’s and junior football team.