Dynamos’ unfading hope of Chibuku Super taste 

By Darlington Gatsi

DYNAMOS coach Genesis Mangombe hopes to end an eight-year trophy drought at the Harare Giants.

DeMbare is edging closer to this historic feat after beating FC Platinum 5 – 3 on Saturday to progress to the semi-finals of Chibuku Super Cup.

Trophy cabinet at Dynamos has been empty since 2014 when they last won a Premier Soccer League trophy under Calisto Pasuwa.

Since its reintroduction, Dynamos has not laid its hands on Chibuku Super Cup with more than six coaches failing to break the unwanted record.

Mangombe, who is at the helm of DeMbare on a temporary basis, is looking to end this curse that has been on the head of Dynamos.

“As for Dynamos, we need to win this cup. It has been a long time. Since its reintroduction we have never won the tournament. We want to show fans that we can do it and also the Dynamos family. We really need this because Dynamos is a big Club. Now that we are left with only two games to claim the trophy we need to make sure that we work hard and win this trophy,” said Mangombe.

Dynamos last featured in the final of Chibuku Super Cup final in 2015 when they lost to Harare City.

A trophy will carry emotional attachment as Dynamos is celebrating its 60-year anniversary.

Standing on its way is CAPS United whom it was paired against in the semi-finals to be played later this month.

Already, Dynamos have completed a double over its nemesis in the league.

Mangombe says the draw is tricky for his charges.

“To be honest, this is not going to be an easy game. It is going to be a tricky encounter and there is no team that will want to be beaten three times with the same team. It will come seeking revenge. What is needed is character from the boys,” he said.