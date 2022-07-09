Dynamos’ winless streak continues; FC Platinum maintain top spot

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

PRESSURE is now beginning to mount on Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya after the Harare giants succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat against newboys Cranborne Bullets in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Vengere Stadium in Rusape on Saturday.

After failing to register a win in their last two matches prior to Saturday’s match, Dembare were desperate to return to winning ways against a Cranborne side hovering just above the relegation zone with just five wins in 19 matches.

In the end it was Bullets who enhanced their chances of relegation survival while denting Dynamos’ fading title hopes with a 1-0 win courtesy of a 61st minute goal from Kingsley Mureremba.

After a dismal run of three games without a victory, Dynamos – once touted as strong title favourites – are now stuck in third position on the log and with a massive eight points behind leaders FC Platinum.

Norman Mapeza’s side stretched their lead at the top with a hard fought victory against Bulawayo Chiefs at Mandava Stadium.

Chiefs, who have in their ranks several former FC Platinum players, would have fancied their chances of winning at the home of the champions after stunning them in the reverse fixture in Bulawayo earlier in the season.

However, it was as expected a tightly contested match as FC Platinum needed a very late goal in the 88 minute to secure all three points from the encounter which has appeared headed for a stalemate.

Defender Lawrence Mhlanga broke the Chiefs supporters’ hearts after latching onto a rebound off Walter Musona’s freekick on the edge of the box.

The victory cemented Platinum’s spot at the top of the log as they are now on 43 points, five ahead of second-placed Chicken Inn, who face a tricky trip to Rusape for a date against Tenax.

Meanwhile in the only match played in the capital, Herentals stunned Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-0 at the National Sports Stadium.

Elsewhere, Bulawayo City registered their second successive victory with a 3-1 win against WhaWha 3-1 in a battle of the basement teams at Luveve Stadium.

Results & Fixtures

Friday: Yadah 1-1 Harare City

Saturday: Herentals 3-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Bulawayo City 3-2 Whawha, Cranborne Bullets 1-0 Dynamos, FC Platinum 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Sunday: Highlanders v Manica Diamonds (Barbourfields), Triangle v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), Caps United v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium), Tenax v Chicken Inn (Vengere)