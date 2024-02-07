Dynamos withdraws from Mayor’s Charity Cup match against CAPS United 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

HARARE giants Dynamos have withdrawn from the Mayor’s Charity Cup match which was scheduled for Sunday the 11th of February against fellow rivals CAPS United.

This was confirmed by Dynamos chairman Moses Maunganidze who spoke toNew Zimbabwe.com.

Maunganidze said their decision is due to several reasons the major one being that Rufaro stadium has not been homologated.

“We have advised the Mayor that it is going to be difficult for us to participate in the Cup game simply because up to now we have not received any information that the stadium has been homologated.

“So as a club, we are at the peak of our pre-season preparations, so we can’t be kept on hold for the next four days because we don’t know whether the venue will be available or not.

“So because of these and other reasons we have advised them that we are not in a position to participate,” Maunganidze told NewZimbabwe.com.

The invitational Cup match was set to mark the re-opening of Rufaro stadium since 2019 when it last hosted a topflight league football match.

Efforts to get a comment from Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume were fruitless as calls went unanswered.

Dembare, however, revealed that they have arranged a friendly match with fellow Northern Region division one side MWOS scheduled for Saturday.

Maunganidze added, “We are going to play MWOS in Norton on Saturday so that we wind up our preparations before we face Ngezi Platinum Stars next week.”

Dynamos will kick off its 2024 season campaign on the 17th of February with a date against Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Castle Challenge Cup match which will be played at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro.

Castle Challenge Cup is annually played by the previous season’s league champions against reigning Chibuku Super Cup winners as a curtain-raising match to the league marathon.