Dzvukamanja dumps Orlando Pirates, opts to join SuperSport United

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international striker Terrence Dzvukamanja has dumped South African giants Orlando Pirates in favour of a move to fellow South African Premiership side SuperSport United.

Orlando Pirates confirmed on Monday that they will allow Dzvukamanja to join SuperSport United, but were surprised at the circumstances that led to his departure.

The club said that they had given Dzvukamanja time off to deal with family matters back home in Zimbabwe and expected to include him in their squad for the upcoming CAF Champions League.

However, Dzvukamanja whose contract with Pirates expired on June 30, resurfaced at SuperSport United after turning down a contract extension offer.

“Terrence Dzvukamanja, approached the Club pleading to be released to play in Zimbabwe to be close to home in order to address pressing family matters,” Orlando Pirates said in a statement.

“After consideration, the Club offered to pay his salary whilst sorting out his personal issues at home. The Club acceded to this on compassionate grounds.

“As part of the Club’s commitment to players’ welfare, Orlando Pirates makes an effort to, where possible, meet the players’ requests in circumstances that help amongst other things, their mental wellbeing.

“The Club was therefore surprised by an approach from SuperSport United for the player’s services since the Club had made plans to include the player in their CAF Champions League squad. With this new development, the Club will release Dzvukamanja to SuperSport United,” the club added.

Dzvukamanja’s move to Orlando Pirates will see him reuniting with his former coach at BidVest Wits Gavin Hunt.

He will also link up with fellow Zimbabweans Onisimor Bhasera, George Chigova and Ronald Pfumbidzai.

Dzvukamanja joined Pirates from Bidvest Wits in 2020 and had his best scoring season in the last campaign, netting eight goals in all competitions.