Dzvukamanja earns praises after heroics

By Sports Reporter

BIDVEST Wits head coach Gavin Hunt has showered Zimbabwe international striker Terrence Dzvukamanja with praises following his individual heroics during the Nedbank semifinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

Dzvukamanja scored a brace and walked away with the Man-of-the-Match award but his exploits were in vain as Bidvest Wits suffered a 3-2 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Zimbabwean’s performance was praised by the highly regarded South African coach Hunt who admits he is quite surprised that none of the Absa Premiership teams have come knocking for the player’s services after Wits’ recent sale.

“I am amazed that nobody has snapped him up, fantastic young player, Man of the Match against Sundowns, besides the two goals he was outstanding, played very well for us,” Hunt told reporters after the game.

The 26-year-old former Ngezi Platinum Stars forward ended his Nedbank Cup campaign with four goals in three games, but his future remains uncertain as according to Hunt no team has signed him for next season.

Dzvukamanja has netted nine goals and provided one assist in 29 appearances in all competitions this season.

Wits were sold to Limpopo businessman and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) owner Masala Mulaudzi with all its players but it is still unclear as to which players will relocate to the Limpopo province with TTM.

“Dzvukamanja played really well in a completely different role because we don’t have Gift Motupa…I played Terrance in an unfamiliar position and I thought he was outstanding. But that is the story that is going to happen in the next couple of weeks, we are gonna have to play people out of position,” added Hunt.

Following their exit from the Nedbank Cup, the 2016/17 South African PSL winners, who sit sixth on the table with 38 points from 21 games, will look to finish in a decent spot in the league where they are scheduled to meet log leaders Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday night.

Kaizer Chiefs, who have Zimbabweans Khama Billiat and Willard Katsande in their ranks sit at the summit with 48 points from eight matches to go and will also be keen to see the winner between second-placed Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Dobsonvile Stadium on Tuesday night.