Dzvukamanja edges closer to Orlando Pirates exit  

ZIMBABWE international striker Terrence Dzvukamanja is set to leave South African giants, Orlando Pirates, during the January transfer window after struggling to get game time this season.

Dzvukamanja joined Orlando Pirates at the start of the 2020/21 South African Premiership season following the unexpected sale of Bidvest Wits.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars forward made 22 appearances in his maiden year at Pirates under then-coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Since the arrival of new head coach, Jose Riveiro, at the club ahead of the start of the 2022/23 campaign, Dzvukamanja has struggled to get any minutes on the field of play.

Frustrated by his client’s lack of game time, Dzvukamanja’s agent, Mike Makaab of Prosport International, has revealed plans to fast-track the player’s move away from the club.

With the transfer window re-opening on 1 January, it seems only a matter of time before the Zimbabwean international finds a new home.

“Yes, we are busy looking at opportunities for him – it’s clear that he hasn’t made the necessary progress that we were all hoping for at Pirates,” said Makaab in an interview with the South African national broadcaster, SABC.

“It’s in everybody’s interest, especially the player, that we find a solution. I think unless something drastic changes, we would be looking to find a new home for Terrence in this [coming] transfer window.”

Makaab, however, faces a tough battle to facilitate his clients’ exit from the Soweto outfit, given Pirates do still have the option to trigger a one-year extension on the player’s current contract until June.

The Buccaneers could ask for a cut-price transfer fee.

“But obviously if the player isn’t playing then it means it’s better for him to find a club where he is going to be given an opportunity to get some game time, and that’s why it’s important for us [to leave],” the agent explained.

The 28-year-old Warriors striker has recently been linked with a possible move to SuperSport United, where he could reunite with his former coach, Gavin Hunt.

Dzvukamanja was signed by current SuperSport coach, Hunt, while he was at Wits in 2018.