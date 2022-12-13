Dzvukamanja linked with SuperSport United move

Spread This News

Dzvukamanja on SuperSport Rada

ZIMBABWE international Terrence Dzvukamanja is reportedly on the radar of South African side SuperSport United which would reuinite him with his former coach Gavin Hunt.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars forward is set to be offloaded by South African giants Orlando Pirates after struggling for game time.

According to reports from South Africa, Dzvukamanja is expected complete a move to SuperSport United in January, linking up with his former mentor.

Dzvukamanja worked under Hunt at Bidvest Wits after the gaffer had recommended for his signing from Ngezi Platinum Stars in 2018.

Hunt recently came out in the media saying that successive coaches at Orlando Pirates have been playing Dzvukamanja out of position.

Hunt feels that there is lack of depth in his striking department hence the club is looking to beef up the squad.

Dzvukamanja and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Gift Motupa are the two strikers who have been constantly linked with SuperSport.

Hunt, who worked with both Dzvukamanja and Motupa in the past, indicated that they will make a move for the right player in the transfer market.

“We’re trying to make additions in that department,” Hunt told the media while in the camp in Durban according to Far Post.

“In the last game or two, I couldn’t make a change so if you understand football, you look at the bench and you know you can’t make the change.

“The people on the stands don’t understand that. You need to make a change that keeps the pressure like you’ve had,” he continued.

“It’s like I always say, it’s not good signing a player because he’s a good player, he must be the right player.”

Dzvukamanja played some of his best football under Hunt at the now-defunct Bidvest Wits.

The Warriors forward was influential for Wits as they reached the Nedbank Cup semi-finals in 2020 – scoring three goals in three matches and he was strongly linked with Sundowns, but he ended up joining Pirates.