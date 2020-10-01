Dzvukamanja ready to shine at Orlando Pirates

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe international forward Terrence Dzvukamanja has set himself the personal target of scoring more goals and providing more assists during the upcoming South African Premiership season following his big move to Orlando Pirates.

Dzvukamanja last week joined South African football giants on a three-year deal after an impressive season with the now defunct Absa Premiership side Bidvest Wits.

Speaking for the first time about his new chapter at Pirates, the former Ngezi Platinum Stars player vowed to become a better player at his new club.

“Personal goals are what drive all players to better themselves day by day. For me, its two-fold, it’s about scoring goals – hopefully double digits and also about increasing my number of assists for the season,” he said in his first interview with Orlando Pirates’ official website.

“I think as an attacking player, these are two areas that a player is judged. I have come here to serve and honour this badge. I promise to give 110% effort every time, be it in training and in matches. Once a Pirate, always a Pirate!”

The 26-year-old forward, who has previously spoken of his desire to play in Europe said he was hopeful that his move to Orlando Pirates would provide him with the steppingstone to realise his dream.

Warriors star Marshall Munetsi was the last Zimbabwean to feature for Pirates before earning a move to Europe where he now plays for French topflight side Stade de Reims.

“I don’t want to see myself as somebody who came to Orlando Pirates just to add numbers. I have come here to work, and this is what I hope shows in my performances.

“I want to make a difference here and if all goes well, hopefully I can achieve another goal of mine which is to one day play in Europe. I got a good reception from my teammates. Some are familiar faces of course because of our time from Wits.”

Dzvukamanja joined Wits from Ngezi Platinum FC in 2018, where he went on to make 52 appearances in South Africa’s top league, scoring 14 goals in all competitions since then.

His performances last season earned him praise from his former coach at Wits, Gavin Hunt after an inspiring show against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Dzvukamanja said he was humbled by the plaudits from the highly rated coach who is now at Pirates’ bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

“Yah I feel good about that. When a big coach like Gavin Hunt praises you, that means you are doing something good. For me, I always aim to do my best…unfortunately, Sundowns were just a little bit better than us on that day.

“But overall, in terms of the overall acknowledgement and recognition I am happy because this all means that people have seen something in me,” he said.