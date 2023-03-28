Dzvukamanja set to be offered new contract at Orlando Pirates

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international striker Terrence Dzvukamanja appears set to sign a new contract at Orlando Pirates barely a few weeks after being reportedly on the verge of leaving the South African club.

Dzvukamanja was facing the exit door at Orlando Pirates just over a month ago until his recent resurgence at the Soweto club.

The striker struggled to get regular first team football as he was way down in the attacking pecking order.

In an effort to get regular first team football Dzvukamanja had reportedly set his sights on a reunion with his former coach Gavin Hunt, who is now at SuperSport United.

Fast forward to March 2023 and the Zimbabwean striker’s fortunes have completely changed at Orlando Pirates.

Dzvukamanja is now Jose Riveiro’s preferred striker and the club are set to offer him a new contract according to reports.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars player’s current contract at Pirates is due to expire in June but according to several reports in South Africa, highly placed sources at the Johannesburg club have revealed that he is set to be offered a new contract.

“Terrence Dzvukamanja had a tough start to the season.” one insider told the South African football website FARPost.

“Even though he had a few injury setbacks, his lack of game time was concerning. He was supposed to leave Pirates in January.

“But it looks like since he broke into the Orlando Pirates’ starting line-up in January, the coaches have been impressed with his work rate.

“So we can expect Dzvukamanja to be kept for the next season because you can see he has brought a new dimension in that attack.”

Meanwhile Dzvukamanja could soon be teammates with his highly rated compatriot Prince Ndlovu, who is undergoing a week-long trial at Orlando Pirates.

The promising 17-year-old attacking midfielder who currently plays for Zimbabwean giants Highlanders FC is being assessed by the Pirates technical department headed by Jose Riveiro.