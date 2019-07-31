Ebola could ‘spiral out of control’

BBC

Leading charity Oxfam has warned that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has the “potential of spiralling out of control”, after a second case was reported in the eastern city of Goma on Tuesday.

The DR Congo government has since confirmed that the patient has died.

Oxfam’s Country Director in DR Congo, Corinne N’Daw, said increased violence and displacements in the country were hampering efforts to control the virus, adding that lack of clean water and sanitation had resulted in “conditions that are highly conducive for the spread of diseases”.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Ebola a global health emergency last week, the highest level of alarm the UN agency can sound.

It has only been used four times previously including the Ebola epidemic that devastated parts of West Africa from 2014 to 2016, and killed more than 11,000 people.