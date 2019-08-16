Ebola outbreak spreads to 3rd province in eastern Congo

Associated Press

Congo’s year-long Ebola outbreak has spread to a new province, with two cases, including one death, confirmed in South Kivu, according to the government health ministry.

The movement of the potentially deadly disease to a new province highlights the difficulties that health workers in Congo face in controlling the outbreak.

Two new patients tested positive in the Mwenga area of South Kivu, adding to North Kivu and Ituri provinces where there are confirmed cases of the disease, according to the health ministry.

The new cases are “a 24-year-old woman and her 7-month-old child,” said Dr. Jean-Jacques Muyembe, the director of Congo’s National Institute for Biomedical Research, in a statement released on Friday.