Ebola victim ‘may have carried virus into Rwanda’

BBC

A woman who died this month of Ebola may have carried the disease into Rwanda, Reuters news agency quotes the World Health Organization as saying.

Rwanda has never had a recorded case of Ebola.

The Congolese woman was a fishmonger who vomited multiple times at a market in Uganda on 11 July, a few days before she died in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, we reported yesterday.

While infected, the woman had also gone to the Congolese city of Goma and Gisenyi in Rwanda on business, the WHO said that Uganda’s health ministry suspected.

No-one has tested positive for the virus in the market where she vomited, ministry spokesman Emmanuel Ainebyona told Reuters.