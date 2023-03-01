Echoes of jubilation as Delta Beverages cheers Bumhudzo old people’s home

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

ECHOES of jubilation reverberated through the walls of Bumhudzo old peoples home as local beverage manufacturing company Delta Corporation delivered an assortment of goods for the elderly.

The goods, ranging from groceries to toiletries were delivered as part of the annual Christmas donation by the company.

Delta Corporation general manager and head of corporate affairs Patricia Murambinda said: “Proceeds were necessitated by the company’s compassion towards the elderly. The goods were bought by the company’s employees through the Christmas initiative that they run annually to the vulnerable and less privileged”.

Joy and ecstasy exuded from faces of the elderly prompting some to sing joyous choruses as the assortment of goods is expected to go a long way in assisting their welfare.

The Salvation Army run elderly home survives on donations but they have been dwindling owing to effects of Covid-19 which financially derailed some donors.

Bumhudzo home currently houses 28 people with some suffering various ailments.

The home was established in 1974 and caters for elderly people over the age of 65.

Salvation Army Lieutenant Colonel Sipho Mbangwa paid homage to the beverage company saying the assortment of goods is a shot in the arm for Bumhudzo.

“I want to thank Delta for showing love and compassion towards the elderly. I hope this is the beginning of a good relationship between the company and the organisation. This show of kindness is huge as the budget of the home falls short in addressing issues of food. It is indeed a Christmas day for the elderly. These are our parents, they should not be discarded in their times of need,” said Mbangwa.