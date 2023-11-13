EcoCash accelerates digital transformation projects

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE country’s leading digital and financial technology firm, EcoCash Holdings has accelerated several digital transformation projects aimed at keeping the group at pace with modern trends.

The group continued with the nationwide expansion within the mobile money sector, as part of the commitment to enable a digitally connected future that leaves no Zimbabwean behind.

To fulfill the vision, the group introduced a range of products and services aimed at addressing the needs of ordinary Zimbabweans by increasing the number of merchants who accept EcoCash payments thus bringing convenience to many of our customers who prefer to transact in.

“We also re-launched our EcoCash Express Debit Card, which is linked to customers’ EcoCash accounts and empowers them to swipe, withdraw cash, or transact at any MasterCard terminal or ATM and pay for goods online at zero monthly fees.

“These new products and services have been well-received by customers and have contributed to the transition of our business from a payments business to a digital financial services platform provider,” the firm said.

For the half-year period ended August 31 2023, Steward Bank also launched Steward Pay, an online payment gateway that facilitates the processing of local and international payments online via VISA, Mastercard, EcoCash and Steward Bank Accounts.

The Digital Bank also launched the account opening platform, Q-Not, in April. A first in the market, the account opening portal allows customers to open an individual account online.

“The addition of Automated Customer Feedback Collection on online banking has resulted in improved customer experience and further contributes to the development of innovative, functional, customer-centric products.

“Our digital transformation journey continued, with innovations introduced into the market during this first half of the financial year, as the business strives to ensure seamless and improved service,” said the bank.

The Insurtech businesses invested in enhanced technologies aimed at further improving service delivery, operational efficiencies and reducing claim turnaround times in a bid to increase access to financial services, the short-term insurance business, Moovah has improved digital access and convenience through an online payment gateway.

It has also increased the distribution footprint through new partnerships and more service locations, which will enhance the customer experience and access to services.

The digital platforms continued to focus and drive the anchor businesses in Healthtech and On Demand Services among other improvements.