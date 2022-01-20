Econet Commissions 80 New 4G Sites, Expands Data Coverage To Rural Communities

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

LISTED telecommunications giant, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ) has completed setting 80 new 4G sites as part of the group’s broad strategy to revamp network strategy.

Presenting a trading update for the third quarter ended November 30, 2021, EWZ company secretary Charles Banda said the work was successfully completed.

“We commissioned 80 LTE (4G) new sites as part of our LTE densification programme, including the extension of high-speed data coverage to rural areas. This bears testimony to our vision of creating a digitally connected future that leaves no Zimbabwean behind,” he said.

Over the past 20 years, Econet has connected 12,4 million connected customers having invested millions of US dollars in deploying the widest and most robust 2G, 3G, and 4G networks in the country.

Based on its strong network, the company successfully de-merged its fintech businesses, to give birth to Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Ltd, now a leading counter on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

“During the period under review, we received additional spectrum from the regulator which will pave the way for us to introduce new services bringing more convenience to our customers,” Banda said.

EWZ added it was working on implementing Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) directives regarding the phasing out physical airtime distribution, and for mobile network operators to reduce physical airtime sales to 20% of total airtime distribution by the end of January 2022 and to 10% by the end of April 2022.

Meanwhile, in light of the persistent power cuts, the group is accelerating the installation of solar power, and removing diesel-powered generators, which are more expensive to run and maintain.

“Going forward, the group will continue to focus on the unique opportunities brought about by the adoption of the digital lifestyle as we continue on our transformation journey to become a digital service provider (DSP).

“Our pioneering and innovative culture continues to play an integral role in ensuring that we understand and meet the evolving needs of our customers,” Banda added.