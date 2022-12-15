Econet dominates digital technologies roll out

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

LEADING telecommunications company, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ), is top on the list for the roll out of digital technologies, signifying the brand’s determination to remain a market leader going into the future, a latest industry report data has revealed.

A Postal and Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) report covering the third quarter of 2022 period shows that the service provider continues to lead.

The data reveals that EWZ maintains 53,4% market share in rolling out 2G base stations, followed by 33,2% market share by NetOne and 13,4% for Telecel.

For the 3G base stations, EWZ enjoys 52,4% , 34,1% for NetOne and 13,5% for Telecel.

On LTE technology, EWZ enjoys 54,4%, closely followed by NetOne at 44,4% with Telecel lagging far behind at 1,1%.

“There have been no major shifts in base station market shares over the years. The positions remain constant, with Econet being dominant in all technologies i.e., 2G, 3G and LTE. They are also the first operator to roll out 5G.

“Nevertheless, NetOne has been making strides in improving their 3G and LTE coverage,” said POTRAZ.

EWZ has sustained a track record of efficiency across different portfolios in its market leadership role.

Recently, the telecommunications giant added six more awards to its trophy-laden cabinet after it clinched two accolades at the Capital Markets Awards event and four gongs at the Zimbabwe Annual Responsible Business and CSR Awards ceremony.

Econet also won the CSR and Sustainability Governance Oriented Organization Award at the Annual Responsible Business and CSR Awards hosted by the CSR Network Zimbabwe, while the company’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Roy Chimanikire, also won the Top CSR Oriented CEO of the year award.

Econet’s Sustainability General Manager, Fidelia Gandiya, and Simbarashe Mafukidze, the company’s Sustainability Officer, walked away with the Top CSR Executive of the Year Award and Top CSR Officer of the Year Award respectively.