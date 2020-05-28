Econet Group individual donors in $730k PPEs donation towards Covid-19 fight

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

Mutare: Econet Group, through its individual donors, has mobilised over $730 000 towards efforts aimed at combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was revealed Tuesday by Econet Regional Manager for Manicaland, Daisy Dzingiso during the handover of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Victoria Chitepo Provincial hospital (formerly Mutare Provincial Hospital).

She said the Group, through its subsidiaries Cassava SmartTech, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe and Higher Life Foundation, mobilised donations through the public for PPEs set to be distributed among frontline workers against the spread of coronavirus.

“The appeal started from March 29 this year and the donations are being received via a dedicated merchant code as well as a Steward bank account.

“These funds are being administered by Higher Life Foundation and they are meant specifically to purchase protective clothing, ventilators, medication and sanitisers for our hospital and medical staff,” said Dzingiso.

The company official said, to date, $730 738 000 has been raised from 8 000 donors.

“This money was received and donated by over 8 000 donors and with this amount, Econet Group managed to purchase 2 000 PPEs and this consisted of PVC overalls, over shoes, latex gloves, pairs of goggles and disposable masks,” she said.

Dzingiso said they have taken a national focus with the fund by donating to beneficiaries in five major referral health centres across the country.

“The centres that benefited are Thorngrove Infectious Diseases hospital in Bulawayo, Wilkins in Harare, Mutare, Masvingo and Gweru Isolation Centres,” she said.

“Our donors are the heroes and we would like to express our gratitude for supporting this initiative. The public displayed an amazing unity of purpose.”

She said it was encouraging to find citizens coming together to fight a common enemy such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Dzingiso said Covid-19 has impacted on communities and placed a heavy burden on the health care system and its workforce.

The donation by Econet Group comprised of 40 PVC overalls, 40 aprons, 40 overshoes, 40 boxes of latex gloves, 40X N95 masks and 40 goggles.

Provincial Minister Ellen Gwaradzimba who received the donation on behalf of the Covid-19 Provincial Taskforce Committee, showered praises on Econet Group for standing resolute with local communities during the pandemic period and natural disasters.

“We are very grateful for this assistance and this is not the first time as government that we have interacted with Higher Life Foundation,” she said.

“They are well known for their interventions whenever our country is experiencing disasters like Cyclone Idai.

“They stood by the communities in Chimanimani, Chipinge and other places during the tropical cyclone.”